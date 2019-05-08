Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Gets first day off
McCutchen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McCutchen will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting the first 35 games of the season for the Phillies. The veteran outfielder is in a bit of a slump over his last 15 games, hitting .211/.318/.281 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. Nick Williams draws the start in left field in place of McCutchen on Wednesday, hitting seventh.
