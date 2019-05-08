McCutchen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McCutchen will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting the first 35 games of the season for the Phillies. The veteran outfielder is in a bit of a slump over his last 15 games, hitting .211/.318/.281 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. Nick Williams draws the start in left field in place of McCutchen on Wednesday, hitting seventh.