McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Cubs.
McCutchen provided the majority of Philadelphia's offense for the evening with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. It was his 15th home run of the season and second in as many games. Though he's hitting only .233 on the campaign, McCutchen has a .351 on-base percentage and has scored 46 runs while driving in 48 across 79 contests.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Sets tone with grand slam•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Posts three hits Monday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Playing Monday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Exits with oblique issue•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Swipes sixth base•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Three hits, one run in win•