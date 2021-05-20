McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Marlins.

The veteran centerfielder provided all the offense the Phillies would muster in this game when he took Trevor Rogers deep in the sixth inning. McCutchen is only hitting .222, but he's on an impressive streak of reaching base safely at least once in 14 straight contests, as he continues to make his presence felt at the top of the Phillies lineup. He's hitting .300 with a .444 on-base percentage during that 14-game span.