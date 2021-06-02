McCutchen went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four total RBI and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

McCutchen hadn't gone deep since May 19 but delivered a vintage power display, as he recorded his second two-homer game of the campaign -- he had already accomplished this feat on May 4 against the Brewers. Even though the veteran outfielder is not the player he once was, he's been a reliable fantasy contributor and has nine homers, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored despite hitting just .209 across 215 plate appearances.