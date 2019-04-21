Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Hits fourth home run
McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in an 8-5 victory against the Rockies on Saturday.
The .267 batting average isn't anything special, but McCutchen is putting together a very solid start in every other category. Behind 10 extra-base hits, including four homers, and 18 walks, he owns a .929 OPS. McCutchen has also already scored 19 runs and has nine RBI out of the leadoff spot. Better yet, McCutchen always seems to get better as the season goes, which at least in theory, gives him a solid chance of posting his best offensive numbers since 2015.
