Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Launches 10th homer
McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
McCutchen's fourth-inning blast helped cut the Dodgers' lead to 2-1 at the time, but it was only one of five hits on the night for the Phillies. McCutchen is up to 10 homers, 29 RBI and 45 runs scored in 56 games this season, typically batting at the top of a loaded lineup.
