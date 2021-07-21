McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Yankees.

McCutchen's power displays this season have been nothing short of remarkable and he's gone yard in back-to-back games for the second time in 2021, with both instances coming during the current month. He's hitting just .222 across 45 at-bats this month but has four homers and 11 RBI in that stretch, and his 17 dingers on the year are his highest mark since 2018, when he socked 20 long balls across 155 games.