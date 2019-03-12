Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Launches first spring homer
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday against the Rays.
McCutchen batted leadoff and belted his first home run in a Phillies uniform in the fourth inning. He's now 7-for-25 at the dish in spring training and remains on track to open the regular season as Philadelphia's starting left fielder.
