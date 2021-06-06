McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Nationals.
McCutchen is only hitting .219 with a .761 OPS on the season, but he has been seeing the ball well of late -- he extended his hitting streak to five games while going deep three times in that stretch. The veteran outfielder also has two multi-hit games and seven RBI during that five-game span.
