Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Named leadoff hitter
Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that McCutchen will open the season as the Phillies' leadoff hitter, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kapler cited McCutchen's combination of on-base skills and slugging as the main reasoning behind deploying the outfielder atop the order rather than Cesar Hernandez, who draws walks at a high clip and makes good contact but isn't as much of a power threat. While McCutchen will need to perform well to stick in the top slot on a permanent basis, the Phillies' early commitment to using him in the leadoff role is a major boon to his fantasy value. Assuming health prevails, McCutchen should have a good chance to reach double digits in steals again and surpass the 100-run plateau for just the second time in his career.
