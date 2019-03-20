Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that McCutchen will open the season as the Phillies' leadoff hitter, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kapler cited McCutchen's combination of on-base skills and slugging as the main reasoning behind deploying the outfielder atop the order rather than Cesar Hernandez, who draws walks at a high clip and makes good contact but isn't as much of a power threat. While McCutchen will need to perform well to stick in the top slot on a permanent basis, the Phillies' early commitment to using him in the leadoff role is a major boon to his fantasy value. Assuming health prevails, McCutchen should have a good chance to reach double digits in steals again and surpass the 100-run plateau for just the second time in his career.