McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
McCuthchen is not reported to be injured, so this figures to simply be a day off for the veteran outfielder. Brad Miller will start in left field and bat third.
