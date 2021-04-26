McCutchen will sit Monday against the Cardinals.
The Phillies are calling this just a routine day off for McCutchen, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, but it would hardly be a surprise if he finds himself on the bench more often going forward. His 17.5 percent walk rate remains excellent, but that's just about all that's going well for him at the moment, as he's hitting just .154 and slugging .231. The left-handed Brad Miller, who starts in his place Monday, would make for an obvious platoon partner, but the Phillies aren't expected to go in that direction quite yet.