McCutchen is out of the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McCutchen will take a seat for the first time since June 25, when he was on the bench for Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Mets. He has a .856 OPS with two homers, two doubles, nine RBI, 11 runs and three stolen bases in the past 12 games. Travis Jankowski will work in left field for Thursday's series finale.