McCutchen is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves.
McCutchen unsurprisingly won't start both ends of the doubleheader, and he'll take a seat for the matinee. Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Bryce Harper will start from left to right in the outfield for Game 1.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting nightcap•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Appears ready for Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Confirms he will be ready•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Could play when season resumes•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Won't be ready by Opening Day•