McCutchen will sit Thursday against the Marlins.
McCutchen will rest for the second time in three days. The veteran outfielder was showing signs of life in early May following a slow start but has since gone on to hit just .151/.294/.321 over his last 15 games. Roman Quinn will lead off and play left field in his absence.
