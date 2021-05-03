McCutchen is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Per Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies are getting McCutchen's eyes checked after he had trouble tracking line drives in recent games. It's possible that could explain his poor start to the season at the plate, as he's hitting just .179/.307/.286, though his 16.0 percent walk rate suggests he's tracking pitches well. It's unclear whether any potential eye issue is related to him sitting Monday or if he's simply getting a day off. Whatever the reason, Matt Joyce will be the left fielder in his absence.