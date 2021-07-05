McCutchen (oblique) is batting cleanup and playing left field Monday against the Cubs, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Oblique soreness forced the veteran to exit late in Sunday's contest, but appears good enough to play in the series opener Monday at Wrigley Field. After going 0-for-3 on Sunday, McCutchen is hitting .241 with a homer, six RBI and eight walks in his last 11 games.
