McCutchen (oblique) went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-3 win over the Cubs.

It appears the oblique soreness that forced the outfielder from Sunday's contest was a minor issue. McCutchen put an end to a 2-for-18 skid with the three-hit showing Monday. He's slashing .234/.354/.433 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored and six stolen bases through 319 plate appearances this year.