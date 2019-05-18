Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base three times
McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs scored Friday against Colorado.
McCutchen launched a two-run homer in the third inning to tie the ballgame, registering his sixth home run of the season. The veteran outfielder has reached base safely in eight of his last 11 contests, and he'll aim to keep it rolling at the dish in the final two games of the series.
