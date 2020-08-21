McCutchen went 4-for-8 with a double, four RBI, and one run scored across both games of the Phillies' doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

McCutchen delivered two knocks in each game, with the big blow coming on a bases loaded double in the first inning of the second contest. After a slow start to the season, McCutchen now has a five-game hitting streak, three of which have been multi-hit efforts. That has brought his line to .243/.289/.329 to go along with seven runs scored and 12 RBI across 76 plate appearances for the campaign.