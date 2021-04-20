McCutchen will not start Tuesday's game against the Giants.
McCutchen sits for the third time in the Phillies' first 17 games. He's struggled at the plate this season in everything but the walk department, hitting .157/.306/.255. Matt Joyce will start in left field Tuesday.
