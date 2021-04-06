McCutchen is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
McCutchen started each of the first four games of the season, going just 2-for-12 at the plate but walking five times. Matt Joyce will make his first start of the season in his absence.
