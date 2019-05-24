Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Rips pair of doubles
McCutchen went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a walk in the Phillies' 9-7 victory over the Cubs on Thursday.
It was a lively day from atop the order for the veteran, as he reached base three times and laced his ninth and 10th doubles of the season. It was his third multi-hit effort in his last five games, bringing his slash line up to .259/.383/.438 through 185 at-bats.
