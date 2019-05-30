McCutchen went 1-for-1 with four runs scored, a two-run home run and three walks in Wednesday's 11-4 win over St. Louis.

McCutchen equaled his walk total from the last seven games Wednesday as he reached base in all five plate appearances. The veteran outfielder is seeing the ball well over his last 10 games with a .368 average, five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI.