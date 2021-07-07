McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 15-10 win over the Cubs.
McCutchen's slam came in the first inning as the Phillies' offense got to Jake Arrieta quickly in the contest. In the seventh inning, McCutchen was replaced by Luke Williams in left field, likely to get the former some rest in his second game back from oblique soreness. The 34-year-old is up to 14 homers, 46 RBI, 45 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .792 OPS through 324 plate appearances.
