McCutchen remains on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McCutchen doesn't appear to be dealing with any injury, so it's possible he's slipping into the short side of a platoon in left field with Brad Miller, who starts there again Tuesday. It's hard to argue McCutchen deserves everyday at-bats at the moment, as he's hitting just .154/.300/.231 on the year. Just how often he'll be in the lineup going forward may not become clear for a few more games.