McCutchen will sit for the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

The Phillies won't ask the 34-year-old to play two games in one day. He remained a useful player in the first half despite his age, hitting 15 homers and stealing six bases while slashing .228/.346/.434, good for a 113 wRC+. That low batting average hurts fantasy teams, but a .252 xBA indicates that things could improve in that category going forward. Brad Miller will be the left fielder in his absence.