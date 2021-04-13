McCutchen is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The 34-year-old went 0-for-4 with one run and three strikeouts during the matinee, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap. Matt Joyce is starting in left field and batting leadoff in McCutchen's place for Game 2.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Drills first homer•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Resting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Looking good in spring games•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Nearly hits for cycle•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Collects three extra-base hits•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Monday•