Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCutchen is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McCutchen started Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill, going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Kyle Garlick will take over in left field for the Phillies in the nightcap.
