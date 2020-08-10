McCutchen is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

McCutchen has struggled out of the gate this season, hitting .133/.206/.167 through nine games. He sits for the second time in the last three games, though his previous time on the bench came in game one of a doubleheader Sunday. Jay Bruce moves to left field in his absence, with Phil Gosselin serving as the designated hitter and occupying McCutchen's usual leadoff role.