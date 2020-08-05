McCutchen is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Yankees, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McCutchen started in left field and batted leadoff during the matinee, going 0-for-3 with two runs and two walks. Jay Bruce will take over in left field for the Phillies in Game 2.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Appears ready for Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Confirms he will be ready•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Could play when season resumes•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Won't be ready by Opening Day•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Still limited early in camp•