McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Mets.
McCutchen started the scoring Sunday with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning off David Peterson. The veteran doesn't perform as well as he used to, but he still show flashes of excellence. He has two home runs and nine RBI in 101 plate appearances this season.
