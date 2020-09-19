McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during an 8-7 win over the Blue Jays in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and his fourth stolen base of the year in the matinee, McCutchen took Ross Stripling deep in the third inning of the nightcap for his eighth homer. The veteran outfielder is struggling to make consistent contact right now, going 4-for-29 (.138) over his last eight games with 10 strikeouts, but he's still finding ways to contribute.