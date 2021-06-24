McCutchen went 1-for-1 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 13-12 loss to the Nationals.
The veteran enjoyed a brief, yet immensely impactful afternoon, pinch-hitting for Archie Bradley to give the Phillies a 9-5 lead in the fifth inning. McCutchen has struggled with a .225 average this season, but he has hit .315 with 18 RBI in his last 17 games. While the 34-year-old's best offensive days are behind him, he remains a decent contributor and is unlikely to cede the starting left field job this season.
