McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Giants.
McCutchen has gone deep in two of his last three games and has already blasted five homers across 13 games this month. While those power numbers are likely unsustainable, there's no question the veteran outfielder has provided a spark on offense for the Phillies over the last few weeks. He's hitting .326 with a 1.201 OPS across 49 plate appearances this month.
