McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored as the Phillies took down the Braves and 7-4 on Friday.

McCutchen opened up the scoring in the third with a two-run shot to center as the veteran outfielder appears to be locked in at the plate. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, accounting for three home runs and 13 RBI in that span.