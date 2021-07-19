McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

McCutchen has reached base in each of the four games since returning from the All-Star break, and he hit his 16th home run of the season in Sunday's win. The 34-year-old has gone 2-for-7 with a home run, three RBI and four walks across four games to begin the second half of the year.