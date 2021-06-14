McCutchen went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and one RBI in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.
McCutchen had gone just 1-for-10 with two runs, an RBI and two walks across the last three games, but he flashed his power with two extra-base hits in Sunday's comfortable win. The 34-year-old is now hitting .224 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and 30 runs this season.
