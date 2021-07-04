McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base Saturday against the Padres.

McCutchen singled off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning and promptly stole second base before coming in to score on a Rhys Hoskins double. The 34-year-old McCutchen is 6-for-7 on the basepaths this season, with half off those six steals coming in the last seven games. McCutchen has gotten on base at a healthy .352 clip this season -- he leads the Phillies with 48 walks -- and has 13 homers and 41 RBI in 253 at-bats, but his .229 average would be the lowest of his career.