Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCutchen isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
McCutchen will retreat to the bench for Monday's series opener in Washington after going 2-for-18 over the past five games. Adam Haseley will take over in left field.
