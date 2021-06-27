McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

The outfielder was productive Sunday with just his second three-hit effort of the year. After a third-inning single, McCutchen scored on an Alec Bohm groundout. Through 289 plate appearances this year, McCutchen is slashing .235/.349/.445 with 13 home runs, 40 RBI, 38 runs scored and five stolen bases.

More News