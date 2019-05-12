McCutchen went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run scored Sunday against Kansas City.

McCutchen was on base four times in the series finale, and he managed to score the go-ahead run in the fifth. The 32-year-old outfielder has been struggling so far this season through 38 games (.238/.370/.399 slash line), but Sunday's performance could be a sign that he's beginning to see the ball much better at the dish.

