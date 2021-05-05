McCutchen went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Tuesday against the Brewers.
McCutchen got the Phillies on the board quickly, hitting a leadoff home run in the first inning. He followed that up two frames later with his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season. Though he started the season slowly, McCutchen has now gone yard three times in his last three games and has improved his season-long line to a still subpar .191/.311/.360 across 106 plate appearances.
