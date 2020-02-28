McCutchen (knee) will open the season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

McCutchen is still working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered back in June. At the start of February, he said that he expected to be ready to go by the start of the regular season, but things have evidently not progressed as he'd hoped. The Phillies hope he'll be back sometime in April. In his absence, Jay Bruce, Nick Williams or Roman Quinn could play a larger role.