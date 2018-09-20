Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in lineup Thursday

Cabrera (calf) will start at shortstop and bat third against Atlanta on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera will return to the lineup for the series opener of a massive four-game set against the Braves after being withheld from the starting nine the past two games with a left cain injury. During 15 games this month, he's hit .245/.327/.469 with two home runs and seven RBI.