Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in lineup Thursday
Cabrera (calf) will start at shortstop and bat third against Atlanta on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera will return to the lineup for the series opener of a massive four-game set against the Braves after being withheld from the starting nine the past two games with a left cain injury. During 15 games this month, he's hit .245/.327/.469 with two home runs and seven RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Suffers calf strain•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...