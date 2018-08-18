Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Day off Saturday

Cabrera is not listed in the starting lineup Saturday against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cabrera will avoid Mets ace Jacob deGrom on Saturday, ceding the start at shortstop to Scott Kingery. The veteran seems a good bet to rejoin the lineup Sunday to face lefty Jason Vargas in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories