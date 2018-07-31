Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Gets first hits in Phillies uniform

Cabrera went 2-for-6 with a run and a double in Monday's loss in Boston.

Cabrera has started all three games since being shipped to Philadelphia on Friday, appearing once at shortstop, once at second base and once as a designated hitter. The Phillies seem committed to getting him in the lineup at a regular basis at various spots around the diamond, which could help Cabrera keep eligibility at multiple positions next season.

