Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Gets first hits in Phillies uniform
Cabrera went 2-for-6 with a run and a double in Monday's loss in Boston.
Cabrera has started all three games since being shipped to Philadelphia on Friday, appearing once at shortstop, once at second base and once as a designated hitter. The Phillies seem committed to getting him in the lineup at a regular basis at various spots around the diamond, which could help Cabrera keep eligibility at multiple positions next season.
