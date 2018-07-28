Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Gets nod at shortstop

Cabrera is set to bat fifth and man shortstop in his first start since being dealt to the Phillies, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Although the switch hitter figures to be used at a variety of position within the infield, he'll draw the start at shortstop with Matt Harvey slated to toe the rubber for the Reds. Cabrera is batting .285 with 14 homers and 44 RBI (260 at-bats) against right-handed pitching in 2018.