Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in lineup Friday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

After a stretch of 10 straight starts, Cabrera sits for the second time in three games. The 32-year-old has hit just .234/.280/.409 since joining the Phillies, and with the team rapidly fading from contention, it wouldn't be a surprise to see younger players get a larger share of at-bats down the stretch. Scott Kingery will get the start at shortstop Friday.