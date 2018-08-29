Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Cabrera is out of the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera will receive a breather after starting the past nine games as Scott Kingery draws a start at shortstop for the series finale. Since joining the Phillies in late July, Cabrera has slashed just .215/.257/.346 with two home runs, nine RBI and 26 strikeouts in 28 games.
