Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Cabrera is out of the lineup against the Nationals on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera will receive a breather after starting the past nine games as Scott Kingery draws a start at shortstop for the series finale. Since joining the Phillies in late July, Cabrera has slashed just .215/.257/.346 with two home runs, nine RBI and 26 strikeouts in 28 games.